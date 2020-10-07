What We Know So Far About The Vice Presidential Debate Between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence

The 2020 United States vice presidential debate between Democratic presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence is arguably the most anticipated vice-presidential debate in the recent political history. The running mates former Vice President Joseph Biden and President Donald Trump will square off on Wednesday, October 7, on key ballot issues.

Given the recent outbreak of COVID-19 that has affected the president and a majority of the executive branch, this debate, like most big events of 2020, will look different than any before.

Here’s what we know so far about tonight’s debate.

Safety Precautions Are In Place

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Plexiglass barriers will be put up as a safety precaution against the spread of COVID-19. In addition, tables for the candidates will be set twelve feet apart. Everyone sitting in the Kingsbury Hall audience will need to wear a mask. Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, previously stated “there’s no science behind it,” in an effort to strike down the request of plexiglass barriers from the Senator’s team. The vice president’s staff later acquiesced to the request, as reported by The New York Times.

Moderator Susan Page Is Not New To Television

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Although we may not recognize Susan Page from any televised political events, she’s been in Washington and behind the cameras for a long time. As the Washington bureau chief of USA Today, Susan has reported on six administrations and 11 campaigns. She is the first print reporter to moderate a debate since 1976. According to a profile in The Los Angeles Times, Page has made recent appearances on NBC’s Meet The Press, PBS’ Washington Week, and Fox News Sunday. Page’s book, The Matriarch, a biography on former first lady Barbara Bush, made her a bestselling author of 2019. Her next book, set for release in 2021, focuses on the life and career of congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

Location And Airtime

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The debate will take place in Kingsbury Hall, Salt Lake City, Utah at 6:00 p.m. PDT / 9:00 p.m. EDT and will last 90 minutes. The event will be broadcast by several major broadcast networks, including NBC, ABC, Fox News, C-Span and will be live-streamed on YouTube.

It Could Be The Last Debate Before The Election

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, October 6, Biden advised that there should not be another presidential debate if Trump is still testing positive for the virus. Hours before, Trump had tweeted his intention to attend the next debate, scheduled for October 15, in Miami, Florida. The Inquisitr previously reported on the doubts surrounding the president’s health in regards to the next face-off between the candidates. With only eight days to go, it remains to be seen if the vice presidential debate will be the final one before voters hit the polls this November.