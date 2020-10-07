Charlotte Pence Bond: Who Is Mike Pence’s Daughter?

Charlotte Pence is the daughter of Vice President Mike Pence. The writer is one of her father and mother Karen’s three children. She has a brother, Michael, and a sister, Audrey. Her work has been featured in The Washington Times, Glamour and US Weekly, as reported by The Christian Post. While attending DePaul University, she became involved in film production, and contributed her writing and production skills to an Emmy award-winning film in 2014.

Pence Is A Writer & Filmmaker

Upon graduating from DePaul in 2016 with degrees in Digital Cinema and English – Creative Writing, Pence has been active in expressing herself creatively and making a name for herself that sometimes doesn’t mesh with the politics of her father, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald. Pence describes herself as more of a moderate than her father or Donald Trump and said that while she isn’t particularly political, she has “views that go across the board.”

Despite any disagreements they may have politically, Charlotte thinks highly of the vice president, calling him her hero.

“He’s a dreamer. He encourages the best in everybody, whether it’s family or staff or people he just meets,” Pence said when describing her father.

One belief she does share with her father is her strong religious faith. In 2014, she penned an article for Thought Catalog titled “Believing in God and Other 21st Century Burdens.” The article saw her defend her religious beliefs while opening up about the awkwardness that comes with having faith in God in a society that she feels doesn’t believe in the deity.

She has also written and directed several short films. Notable among them is For the Records, an interactive documentary focused on issues concerning mental health.

Pence Has A Rabbit Named Marlon Bundo

One of Pence’s most well-known pieces of writing focuses on her pet rabbit, Marlon Bundo. She purchased the rabbit off of Craigslist for a short film she was working on while a student at DePaul. The mafia-style negotiation process sparked the inspiration for his moniker, a pun on Godfather actor Marlon Brando’s name, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

Pence kept Marlon Bundo during her time at college and he would go on to live with the family at Number One Observatory Circle, the official residence of the vice president, upon her graduation. She went on to create an Instagram account for the rabbit, which became quite popular. As Bundo’s popularity grew, Pence was inspired to write a children’s book about her pet, with her mother serving as the illustrator. Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President was the result of their efforts.

The picture book was told from the perspective of the rabbit as he observed the daily routine of Vice President Mike Pence. The profits from the book were donated to The A21 Campaign, a non-profit dedicated to combatting human trafficking, and several different art therapy programs. While there isn’t one in the works, Pence did say she was interested in crafting a sequel.