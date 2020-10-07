Derek Chauvin Released, Former Police Officer Charged In Death Of George Floyd Out On $1M Bail

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, has been released from jail after posting $1 million bond, WCCO-TV reported.

Chauvin, 44, was held at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, a maximum-security prison, following his arrest and subsequent criminal charges after he allegedly pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes on May 25. He reportedly left that particular facility early Wednesday morning and transferred to Hennepin County Jail in order to post bail.

A judge set his unconditional bail at $1.25 million, to be lowered to $1 million if he met certain conditions. According to a June 8 ABC News report, those conditions include: surrendering guns, not working in law enforcement or security, no contact with the victim’s family, and not leaving the state without permission.

His attorney, Eric Nelson, did not object to the bail conditions at the time. Prosecutor Mathew Frank had argued for the high bail amount and the strict conditions due to the fact that he considered Chauvin a flight risk, owing to the high-profile nature of the case.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. On the most serious of those charges — second-degree murder — he faces up to 12 years in prison. Similarly, in an unrelated case, he and his estranged wife, Kellie Chauvin, face multiple counts of tax evasion for allegedly lying about their income.

Three other officers charged with related offenses stemming from Floyd’s death — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — have all also posted bail, meaning that all four of the men criminally charged in this case are now out on bail. The other men have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting manslaughter.

On the day of his death, Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, had purportedly tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a Minneapolis grocery store. During his arrest, during which Chauvin reportedly pressed his knee into his neck while two other officers purportedly helped restrain him and a third reportedly kept onlookers from intervening, Floyd was handcuffed, face-down.

David McNew / Getty Images

The official autopsy report classified Floyd’s death as a homicide attributed to cardiopulmonary arrest caused by subdual and restraint, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Fentanyl intoxication and methamphetamine use were listed as “significant conditions.”

Chauvin’s attorney has argued that Floyd’s death was the caused by those high levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system, and that he was positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death as well.

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests, some of which were violent, as well as a nationwide re-examination of the role of race in daily life.