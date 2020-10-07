Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Shock Fans By Revealing They Are Married

The Bravo couple tied the knot last month but kept it a secret from fans.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark shocked fans by tying the knot in a secret ceremony. The former Vanderpump Rules stars, who had originally planned an October wedding in Italy, tied the knot at home during the pandemic instead.

In a new post shared to her Instagram page, Stassi shared the surprising news. The pregnant reality star posted a short clip of her and Beau exchanging vows in an outdoor setting. The bride wore a casual white dress with a matching jacket over top and she had her hair pulled into a ponytail, while her man wore a button-up shirt with the sleeves rolled up.

After the officiant pronounced them husband and wife, the newly married pair laughed and then went in for a long kiss before Beau bent down to kiss Stassi’s baby bump as well.

In the caption to the clip, Stassi revealed that October 7 would have been their wedding day in Italy, so they went ahead and did it anyway – in September. She added that she hopes they will still be able to have their dream wedding in Rome next October.

Stassi also wrote that she is “proud” to be Beau’s wife.

While the video didn’t show who else was in attendance for the vow exchange, the comments to the post indicate that at least some of the couple’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars witnessed the ceremony.

“Loved this so much!! Was a great day!” wrote Jax Taylor.

“Only 1 wedding : old & busted 2 weddings: NEW HOTNESS,” wrote Tom Schwartz.

“Yes so moved,” added pal Randall Emmett.

Other Bravo stars, including Summer House alum Stephen McGee, also offered the newlyweds congratulations.

“Love this so much!!!!! So happy for you guys, so much to celebrate,” added Summer House’s Amanda Batula.

Even Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco commented on the “adorable” clip.

The surprising, low-key ceremony was held after the couple’s original plans for a lavish destination affair were scrapped due to the global health pandemic. Soon after, Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules and announced she was pregnant with the couple’s first child, a daughter.

While she still hopes to celebrate with an Italian party, earlier this year, Stassi admitted that she had given up the dream of having an “awesome big wedding” and wouldn’t be “crushed” if it doesn’t happen, per Us Weekly.

The mom-to-be has since been focusing on her baby girl’s dreamy nursery. Last week, Stassi revealed she is seven months pregnant.