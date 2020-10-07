Bri Teresi Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Metallic Bikini

Bri Teresi showed off her bikini body in the latest smoking hot addition to her Instagram feed. The post was shared to the model’s page on Tuesday, October 6, and it has quickly captured the attention of her 1 million fans.

The photo captured Bri posing in the sand, in front of a massive rock. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Malibu, California. The sun illuminated the ground behind her. She rested one elbow on her knee and extended the opposite arm in front of her. Bri tilted her head to the side as she gazed into the camera with her lips slightly parted. She rocked a skimpy, string bikini that treated her audience to a spectacular view of her bombshell curves.

Bri’s swimsuit made a statement as it was constructed of a metallic bronze fabric that was trimmed with gold. She sported a classic triangle style top that covered what was necessary, treating fans to a great view of her tan bust, which came spilling out of the front and sides. Its cups were spaced far apart, making the look even racier. A set of chains connected the cups to its thin straps. Her trim arms were well on display.

Bri teamed the look with a pair of incredibly small bottoms that showcased her sculpted thighs. The sides featured chains to match the top and a set of gold strings that were tied in dainty bows on her hips. The suit rode low on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and trim abs.

Bri styled her hair with a middle part, and loose waves spilled over her shoulders and down her back. She rocked a pair of earrings that added a hint of bling to the sexy, beachside look. In the caption of the post, Bri asked fans how they were doing, and she made sure to tag her photographer to credit her for the snap.

The update was live on Bri’s page for almost 24 hours when it amassed over 8,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Several Instagrammers applauded Bri’s fit figure while a few more used emoji to express themselves.

“Wow what great picture of you beauty,” one Instagrammer exclaimed, adding several heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“You are so gorgeous,” a second follower wrote.

“You have the most incredible body I have seen, gosh you’re perfect,” a third noted.

“Always on fireeeeee this look is one of your best babe,” a fourth chimed in, adding a set of flame emoji.