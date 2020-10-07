Donald Trump Calls On Congress To Pass Bill With $1200 Stimulus Checks For Americans

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump sent the stock market into a spin after he terminated negotiations with Democrats over a stimulus bill to ease the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic on Americans. A few hours later, he amended his statement, saying that he would sign a bill that provided $1,200 stimulus checks to citizens and a bailout for the airline industry and small businesses.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he had directed his representatives to stop negotiating with House Leader Nancy Pelosi until after he wins re-election.

He wrote that Pelosi and her party had asked for $2.4 trillion in bailout money.

“We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith,” he said.

He added that he had instructed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to instead focus on confirming Amy Coney Barrett, his pick for the Supreme Court, since he felt that the economy was “doing very well.”

Seven hours later, Trump clarified his stance, opening the door to limited stimulus funding so long as it went to help small businesses and the airline industry, which began laying off thousands of workers after their funding from the first package ran out.

“The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!” he wrote in a tweet.

He also added that he would consider a package that was focused on stimulus checks.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

“If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?” he tweeted.

He tagged his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, and Kevin McCarthy in the message.

In the wake of the news, stocks began to rise again, as The Wall Street Journal reported. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 430 points and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.4%. Investors have been uncertain about whether the two parties would be able to come up with an agreement before the election on November 3.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the House and Senate have been negotiating for weeks over economic relief. After hearing about Trump’s initial tweets, Pelosi slammed his decision and called the administration in “complete disarray” and suggested that perhaps Trump’s treatment for the coronavirus, which includes dexamethasone, is impacting his cognitive performance.