Michael Pence Jr.: Who Is Mike Pence’s Son?

Michael Pence Jr. is the son of Vice President Mike Pence. He is currently serving as a pilot in the Marines and is one of his father and mother, Karen’s, three children. He has two sisters, Charlotte and Audrey, as reported by Heavy.

Pence Jr. Is In The United States Marine Corps

Chip Somodevilla / Gety Images

With a politician father, Pence Jr. spent his life growing up in the public eye. Despite the extra attention, he described growing up in both Washington D.C. and Indiana as relatively “normal” and has said he appreciated the unique experiences his dad’s role afforded him.

Even as a child, Pence Jr. did all he could to further his father’s political ambitions. Pence Jr. and his siblings were often seen handing out flyers at events, which fits with the vice president’s description of his campaigns as “family affairs.” As he grew up, Pence Jr. wasn’t heavily involved with campaigning but made appearances with his family at events including the Republican National Convention and the inaugural ball.

While Pence was becoming a household name following his nomination as the Republican vice-presidential candidate in 2016, Pence Jr. was training to become a pilot in the United States Marine Corps following his graduation from basic training in Quantico, Virginia, in September of 2015. His career as a pilot has Pence Jr. following in his family’s footsteps, as his grandfather was a pilot in the Air Force and his mother also has a pilot’s license.

Pence often takes the time to highlight and pay tribute to his son’s service to the country, and he regularly shares photos of Pence Jr. in his military uniform on social media.

Pence Jr. Received The Wings Of Gold As A Naval Aviator

John Moore / Getty Images

When Pence Jr. graduated from naval aviator training and received his golden wings in 2018, his father attended the ceremony at the Naval Air Station Meridian in Mississippi, as reported by Navy Times. He was also involved in the event as he presented a challenge coin to all seven of the pilots graduating.

Pence Jr. was forced to spend an extended period of time training at the base because jets had been grounded during 2017 in response to pilots reporting episodes of oxygen deficiency. This meant the usual year-long program was extended into two. Capt. Brian Horstman, the base commander at Naval Air Station Meridian, described Pence Jr. and his fellow graduates as “kind of special to us because they were here twice as long.”

While Pence Jr. stays out of the public spotlight and little is known about his personal life, he is married. He and his wife, Sarah, wed in late 2016 with a low-profile ceremony at the Governor’s mansion in Indiana, one of the last times Pence used the location before relocating to Washington D.C., as reported by Bustle.

Sarah attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated in 2019. She often shares images of herself with her husband on social media. While she and Pence Jr. rarely give political opinions beyond supporting their family, Sarah did write a post on Facebook during the protests against police brutality over the summer in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.