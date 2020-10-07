Australian Model Madi Edwards Looks Smoking Hot In Lilac Lingerie

Madi Edwards is back in saucy lingerie, and her fans are loving the sight. The Australian bombshell sizzled in an October 6 Instagram update that was comprised of two sultry selfies.

The first image in the series saw Madi posed in front of a white door. She faced a floor-length mirror, popping her hip to the side while resting one arm under her ribcage and using the opposite hand to snap the photo. She held a bouquet of white flowers, and a leafy green plant sat in a wicker basket behind her. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California. Madi pursed her lips as she gazed at the cell phone, ensuring she captured the perfect angle.

The model sent temperatures soaring in a sexy, lilac lingerie set from Lounge Underwear that enhanced her allover glow. The piece was constructed of semi-sheer lace that exposed a tease of her skin underneath. Madi sported a balconette-style bra with a tight, underwire bottom that accentuated her ample bust. The front of the piece had a scooped neckline that drew further attention to her voluptuous cleavage. Its logo band fit snugly around her body, while its thin straps accentuated her toned shoulders.

The model rocked a pair of matching panties that were just as sexy. They had a thin, logo waistband that sat below Madi’s navel, highlighting her trim waist and abs. The high-cut design of the skimpy panties also allowed Madi to flaunt her shapely thighs and hourglass curves.

Madi accessorized her ensemble with a dainty gold necklace and wore her long, ombre-dyed locks with a center part and in a straight style. The second photo in the set showed Madi altering her pose slightly as she continued to work it for the camera.

In the caption of the update, Madi shared with fans that she was wearing one of her favorites from the underwear retailer. Supporters seemed to love the racy look, showering Madi’s upload with more than 19,000 likes and 150-plus comments.

“So beautiful love u sweety, your body is as amazing as you are,” one follower beamed, adding several flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“That lingerie set is gorgeous,” a second social media user complimented.

“You look amazing in them also, girl. I know that we don’t know eachother, but I would like to get to know you,” one more admirer chimed in with a few random emoji at the end of their message.

“One of my favs! U look perfect,” a fourth fan added.