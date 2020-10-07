Laura Amy Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Skimpy String Bikini

Brunette bombshell Laura Amy sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page Wednesday morning, sharing a pair of sizzling photos of herself in a skimpy white bikini. The triangle string number left barely anything to the imagination thanks to its sexy design, which included a plunging neckline and an insanely high cut that exposed her hips and thighs.

The bathing suit was from online retailer, Oh Polly, for which the Australian fitness model is brand ambassador. The ruched two-piece comprised of a halterneck top that tied behind her back and skimpy bottoms perfect for flaunting Laura’s curvaceous figure. The bottoms had a small front that only covered what was necessary. Their spaghetti side straps stretched high on her hip bones, emphasizing her waist and hourglass shape. The item was rendered even more revealing by its scooped waistline, which fell past her bellybutton, showing off her trim tummy. Meanwhile, the top featured triangular cups that seemed insufficient for her buxom curves, flashing a tantalizing amount of sideboob in addition to baring her cleavage.

The Sydney-based hottie added a few accessories to finish off the hot look, wearing gold hoop earrings and a bangle bracelet. She wore her hair down for the shoot, and rocked a pointy, skin-toned manicure that was nearly the same shade as her glowing tan.

Laura appeared to be in a bathroom, posing against marbled wall tiles that matched the color of her scanty swimwear. The 28-year-old turned her side to the camera in the first photo, hugging her arm and midriff as she tilted her head backward and seductively arched her back. She peered directly into the lens with an intense, sultry gaze, slightly parting her lips in a provocative way. Her long, raven tresses spilled down her back, grazing her perky booty and calling even more attention to her voluptuous assets.

The second pic captured Laura from the front and saw her coquettishly lifting one arm over her head as she cocked her hip and parted her legs. She held her other arm across her midsection, seemingly tugging at the strap of her bottoms. Sunlight from a nearby window illuminated her face, shining a natural spotlight on her beautiful features, which were further accentuated by the blond highlights brushing over her chiseled cheekbones.

The double update didn’t fail to pique the interest of her fans, racking up more than 12,800 likes and a little over 310 comments, all within the first 11 hours of being online. Many of Laura’s fellow Aussie models and influencers, such as Abby Dowse, Kim Hartnett, Chrysten Zenoni, and Cathy Evans, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Her less famous followers also had plenty to say about the smoldering look, complimenting her fierce physique.

“Wow beautiful stunning sexy I don’t know which word fits but they all work for this picture,” wrote one person.

“Can’t get enough of this beauty, especially her bikini photos, keep them coming please,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“I’m speechless babe and those tiles keep reminding me of something or somewhere I’d rather be,” read a third message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“Stunningly gorgeous as always,” penned a fourth Instagrammer, who further expressed their admiration with “goddess” and “simplythebest” hashtags.

The upload came just two days after Laura put on a seductive display in a bejeweled bikini from the same label while lounging on the side of the bathtub.