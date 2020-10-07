Fashion Designer Vera Wang, 71, Goes Pantsless While Taking In A Gorgeous View From The Roof

Vera used a pajama top by her own design as a cover up over her swimsuit.

Vera Wang is known for her luxurious clothing line, but her latest Instagram post has her fans talking about what she wasn’t wearing. The fashion designer turned up the heat with a hot new share on Tuesday in which she went scantily clad while taking in a gorgeous view from her rooftop.

Vera posed in the corner of the outdoor space, which was surrounded by a protective metal railing. She stood her legs crossed in front of her and stretched her arms out to the side, resting them on the thick silver bar behind her. Her body was angled toward the camera, however, her head was turned away from the lens, instead focused on the stunning, tree-lined scene around her that was illuminated by a golden sunset.

The autumnal sight was nothing short of breathtaking, though it was Vera herself that truly seemed to captivate her online audience as she rocked a revealing ensemble that showed some serious skin.

The 71-year-old likely got a few pulses racing as she worked the camera in nothing more than a slinky pajama top from her own Simply Vera line, which is sold at the popular department store Kohl’s. The button-up top was black with a fun white print on it that included images of sunglasses, purses, and shoes, and had thick white piping along its hemline and cuffs. It had full-length sleeves that were slightly baggy over the creator’s toned arms and featured pockets along the bottom on both sides.

Rather than wearing the matching bottoms of the bedroom ensemble of her own design, Vera opted to ditch pants altogether, exposing her long, lean legs and sculpted thighs in their entirety. Her PJ top was long enough to cover-up her hips, though fans could still get a peek at the white bathing suit she sported underneath the number. It appeared to be a slightly cheeky style, as a teasing glimpse of her derriere could be spotted as well.

The combination of the view and Vera’s stunning beauty captivated the attention of many of her followers, with dozens flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“Imagine being 71 and looking this amazing omg,” one person wrote.

“Wish I had your long elegant legs, work it!” remarked another fan.

“Wow so lovely and you’re so beautiful. Such an inspirational lady,” a third follower gushed.

“Yup this foto should be in an art gallery yes ma’am,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 4,000 likes within less than a day’s time.