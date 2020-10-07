Kelly Clarkson Rocks Bright, Yellow Dress For Woman Crush Wednesday Post

Kelly Clarkson rocked a bright yellow dress and high boots on the set of her talk show in a new Instagram share in honor of Woman Crush Wednesday. The singer and host sported a big smile for her followers in a pic where she showed off her sunny personality and a dress that flattered her figure.

Kelly wore her blond hair loose and flowing over her shoulders from a center part. Darker roots blended seamlessly into lighter ends, creating an ombre look for her tresses.

The sassy frock was a buttery yellow tone. It featured a large floral print with tan and green hues. Slightly puffy shoulders fell into long, billowing sleeves that ended in elasticized cuffs. The front had a low v-neck, and Kelly modestly covered up with a coordinating tan tank. The dress also had a billowy skirt that hit midway down Kelly’s thighs.

She paired the look with knee-high brown boots that were scrunched down her calf for a casual style. She appeared to wear flesh-toned stockings as well.

With the outfit, Kelly added a long necklace that featured a large, gold-toned geometric pendant. Her hands were on her hips as she stood just beyond a wireless microphone that was placed on a stand for her use.

Behind her, her house band stood amongst their instruments. All were dressed in black. They stood on a series of woven area rugs, which marked their place on the set. Light-colored wooden floors dominated the area and were highlighted by both darker wooden accents and brick walls, where a light-up sign that displayed the name of the talk series was seen. Six gold records were featured in black frames on the wall behind the musicians.

Fans of the singer and The Voice judge adored the latest snap on her talk show’s official Instagram page, and they posted their approval regarding Kelly’s overall look.

“You look so pretty and sunshiny,” remarked one follower, who ended their statement with a sun emoji.

“Kelly you are an inspiration! Keeping you and your family in my prayers!” wrote a second fan.

“Yellow looks great on you. I love, love, love this dress and overall outfit. You look remarkable,” penned a third Instagram commenter.

“You are a queen, the queen of daytime. Watching you on television every day just makes me happy and so does this sunshiny outfit,” explained a fourth social media user of the performer.