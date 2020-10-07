Kelly Clarkson Rocks Bright, Yellow Dress For Woman Crush Wednesday Post

Kelly Clarkson rocked a bright yellow dress and high boots on the set of her talk show in a new Instagram share in honor of Woman Crush Wednesday. The singer and host displayed a bright smile for her followers in a pic where she showed off her sunny personality and a dress that flattered her lovely figure.

Kelly wore her blond hair loose around her face, Darker roots blended seamlessly into lighter ends creating an ombre look for her tresses. They fell just beyond her shoulders.

The sassy frock was a buttery yellow tone. It featured a large floral print with tan and green hues. Slightly ruched shoulders fell into long, billowing sleeves that were cinched at her wrists with elastic. The front had a low v-neck. Kelly modestly covered her skin with a coordinating tan tank. The bottom of the garment had an empire waist that fell into a billowy bottom that hit midway down Kelly’s thighs.

She paired that with knee-high brown boots that appeared to be scrunched midway down her calf to create a casual look. She appeared to have nude-colored stocking on her legs.

With the outfit, Kelly wore a long necklace that featured a large, gold-toned, geometric pendant. Her hands were on her hips as she stood just beyond a wireless microphone that was placed into a stand for her use.

Behind her, her house band stood amongst their instruments. All were dressed in black. They stood atop a series of woven area rugs, which marked their place on the set. Light-colored wooden floors dominated the area and were highlighted by both darker wooden accents and brick walls, upon where a light-up sign that displayed the name of the talk series was seen. Six gold records were seen in black frames on the wall behind the musicians.

Fans of the talk show host adored the snap. They posted their approval regarding Kelly’s overall look.

“You look so pretty and sunshiny,” remarked one follower, who ended their statement with a sun emoji.

“Kelly you are an inspiration! Keeping you and your family in my prayers!” wrote a second fan.

“Yellow looks great on you. I love, love, love this dress and overall outfit. You look remarkable,” penned a third Instagram user.

“You are a queen, the queen of daytime. Watching you on television every day just makes me happy and so does this sunshiny outfit,” explained a fourth social media follower of the performer.