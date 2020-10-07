Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Daryl Sabara

Singer Meghan Trainor announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant, telling The Today Show that she is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara.

Speaking remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 26-year-old told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush that she is on Phase One of a plan to have multiple children.

“We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was 19 going to The TODAY Show (that) I will have the most babies in the world. It finally happened and we’re so excited,” she said.

“I want to get it all done at one time and be like, pop them in there. You know what I’m saying? Let’s knock it out. Let’s do it at once. You and me. I want twins or triplets,” she continued.

In fact, it looks as if her goal to have multiples has been thwarted, at least for her first pregnancy. In an Instagram post, which can be seen below, there appears to be only one bun in the oven, according to a sonogram she shared with her followers.

Multiple fans and supporters responded to the news by wishing mother, father, and baby well.

Meghan told the Today hosts that she’s about halfway through her pregnancy, and that it’s been an easy one so far. She did not mention the baby’s gender or her due date.

She did, however, say that she’s learning new things about womanhood every day from being pregnant, noting that women are “superheroes.”

This will not only be the first baby for Meghan, it will also be the first for the Spy Kids actor, whom she married in 2018 after having gotten engaged the previous year.

Back in March, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, the “All About That Bass” singer revealed that she wanted kids with Daryl within the next two years, saying that her ovaries were crying.

In other news, Meghan also announced that she’ll be releasing two songs from her upcoming holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas, some time soon. The album is due on October 30, but fans will get a small taste of what’s to come when she drops her cover of “Last Christmas,” and an original called “My Kind of Christmas,” before the full release of the record.

Meghan also noted that she was pregnant while she recorded the record, joking that the release is “like our first album together. It’s really cute.”