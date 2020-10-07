Anna Mingazova Flashes Her Hot Bod In A Crop Top & Daisy Dukes At Cleopatra Beach

Anne looked stylish and casual in the pic.

Russian beauty Anna Mingazova flashed her hot bod in her most recent Instagram pic. The model treated her followers to another stunning snap as she revealed she was enjoying a warm night by the water at Cleopatra Beach.

Anna looked smoking hot as she rocked a teeny tan crop top. The shirt featured a scooped neckline that gave fans a peek at her ample cleavage. The garment also boasted thin straps that put her toned arms and shoulders in the spotlight.

She teamed the top with a pair of white Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts tightly snugly around her petite waist and fit snugly over her curvy hips as they accentuated her flat tummy and killer abs in the process. Her long, lean legs were also in full view in the shot.

She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings, rings on her fingers, and thick chain and pendant around her neck.

Anna posed with one hand behind her head and the other resting against her inner thigh. She pushed her hip to the side and arched her back slightly as she bent one knee and gave a smoldering stare into the camera. In the background of the photo, some large rock formations could be seen, as well as a cloudy sky and rolling waves.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that she pushed over her shoulder.

Anna’s 626,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 6,800 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 150 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I like you so much, my love,” one follower stated.

“Beautiful photo. ENJOY,” remarked another.

“Wow Anne you’re looking so gorgeous and sexy. You brighten my day when I see pictures of you,” a third user wrote.

“Incredible,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her sun kissed skin in her online uploads. She’s often seen posing in skimpy bathing suits, tight dresses, teeny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a strapless black bikini with a backwards baseball cap on her head. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 36,000 likes and over 950 comments.