Normani Radiates Beauty In Silk Orange Dress For ‘Teen Vogue’

Normani took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself that took place for Teen Vogue. The singer looked very glammed-up for the occasion and radiated beauty throughout the shoot.

The “Dancing with a Stranger” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut orange dress that appeared to be made out of silk material. The garment, that displayed her decolletage, featured a black pattern all over and fell past her knees. Normani paired the ensemble with heels of the same color that showcased her feet. She styled her dark long hair down and in braids but left the baby hair to rest on her forehead. The entertainer accessorized herself with large dangling earrings while keeping her nails short.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to two images in the upload.

In the first shot, the former Fifth Harmony member was snapped lying down on a sofa in front of a plain white backdrop. Normani rested her left arm on the arm of the chair and lightly touched the side of her face. She gazed over to the left and showcased her profile, which highlighted her stunning facial features.

In the next slide, Normani was snapped from head-to-toe from a higher angle. The songstress raised both hands to the side of her braids and tilted her down while crossing her legs across the seat. Normani appeared to have her eyes closed and let her locks drape off the back of the coach.

Normani referenced lyrics to Alicia Keys’ song “Diary” for her caption.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 265,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.9 million followers.

“INVENTED LAYING ON THE COUCH WHAT A LEGEND,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Normani you are a legend, you are my everything,” another person shared.

“The Queen always serves us the unparalleled beauty,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Give us the album, we want you to become this generations pop princess,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Normani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant wowed in a poofy off-the-shoulder blue gown with long red gloves. Normani completed her look with red strappy heels that showed off her toes and featured tassels hanging off the front. She opted for large dangling silver jeweled earrings and wore her long dark hair in braids.