Donald Trump Jr. Claims Nancy Pelosi Has ‘Substance Issues’ After She Accuses President Of ‘Roid Rage

Donald Trump Jr. told the hosts of Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning — the video of which can be viewed here — that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has “substance issues” after she accused Donald Trump of suffering from what one of the show’s hosts summed up as “‘roid rage.”

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that he wanted to see an end to the coronavirus stimulus package negotiations in Congress. Steve Doocy asked Trump Jr. about Pelosi’s response to the news. She had suggested that the president might be suffering from some sort of effects from the steroids that he was placed on to help him fight COVID-19.

“Nancy has her own substance issues according to the press and according to the media,” Trump Jr. said. “I won’t get into that.”

He went on to attack the Democrats’ proposal.

“It’s obviously nonsense. The reality is this: Nancy Pelosi was trying to stack literally, probably a trillion dollars of excess nonsense to bailout Democrat cities, to push for cashless bail, to get illegal immigrants stimulus checks as part of that package while the American taxpayer, as usual, gets to foot the bill for her radical agenda,” he said.

He added that his father was simply trying to get money to average Americans, but Democrats were only concerned with funding their “radical wish list.”

“If the Democrats continue to do this, it’s absolutely asinine,” he asserted. “This is the kind of nonsense that Americans are sick of.”

Earlier in the segment, Trump Jr. shot down the idea that he was mentally impaired by the drugs he is being given by doctors or by the disease, saying that he’d be hard at work even while in the hospital.

Trump was hospitalized over the weekend in order to better assist in his battle with the deadly virus. In addition to dexamethasone, he was given an experimental antibody treatment along with vitamins, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Pelosi made a public statement via Twitter where she slammed Trump’s decision to end negotiations when people still needed relief from the financial burden of the impacts of the novel coronavirus on the economy.

Trump later walked back his statement about ending negotiations somewhat, tweeting that Congress should approve an airline bailout and funding for the paycheck protection program that has been helping small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. He added that he would sign a bill that contained these elements.

He added in another tweet that he would also sign a stand-alone bill that provided $1,200 checks to individual Americans.