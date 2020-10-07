Cindy Prado Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Cropped Shirt & Daisy Dukes On Instagram

Cindy Prado showed off her fall fashion sense in a new Instagram share on Wednesday. The model posted a series of images in which she rocked a skimpy crop top and tight-fitting Daisy Dukes as she explored the Miami Design District. Her ensemble left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Cindy standing just outside a display window. Behind her, a cluster of vibrant trees could be seen, providing a bit of shade from the bright sun. In one shot, she stood under the light and allowed the rays to highlight her tan skin.

Cindy’s look included a black open-front top with panels of satin fabric over her breasts and around her waist. Thin strings wrapped in a halter style around her neck and criss-crossed down her torso to hold the piece together. The tight knots squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center, while the panels around her waist drew in her hourglass figure.

Cindy’s flat tummy was on show between the shirt and a pair of mid-rise black denim shorts. The bottoms cut off at the top of her thighs to leave her famously long legs on show.

Cindy completed the outfit with a matching shawl draped over her arms. She also added a few accessories, including a chainlink necklace, a matching bracelet, a ring, small earrings, and a pair of dark shades. The babe styled her blond locks down in loose, messy waves.

In the first image, Cindy lifted one leg and arched her body in a way that emphasized her curves. She placed one hand in her pocket and tugged at her shirt with the other as she looked on. The remaining shots showed her in similar poses as she tucked both hands in her shorts and played with her hair.

The post received more than 11,000 likes and and nearly 150 comments in an hour as fans showered her with affection in the comments section.

“Oooooh you are so stunning,” one fan wrote.

“Looking so beautiful in that outfit,” another user added.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” a third person added with red hearts.

“Absolutely perfect every single day,” a fourth follower wrote.

Cindy always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In another share, she rocked a white cropped shirt and matching flare pants that hugged her killer body. That post was just as popular, having received more than 33,000 likes.