Giada De Laurentiis, 50, Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Toned Midriff While Urging Them To Vote

Giada De Laurentiis is the latest famous face to urge her fans to get out and vote early. The celebrity chef added a new photo to her Instagram feed on October 6, and her 1.7 million followers have been noticing it for several different reasons.

The image featured Giada posed in front of a wall of greenery with her daughter, Jade Thompson, by her side. Giada put one arm around Jade’s back and used the opposite hand to point at her daughter’s T-shirt. She cocked her head slightly to the side and gazed into the camera with a massive smile. In turn, Jade put one arm around her mom and used the opposite to point to the slogan on her mom’s shirt as she opened her mouth and smiled big.

Giada opted for a basic white T-shirt with a crew neckline. The garment’s sleeves were loose on her arms, leaving only a portion of them on display. The graphic on her chest read, “I am a voter” in bold, black letters. Giada wore the front of her top knotted, exposing a tease of her trim abs. She teamed the tee with a pair of dark-wash denim that was worn high on her waist.

Giada styled her long, honey-dyed locks with a middle part, and pieces in the front framed her face. The rest of her hair was worn in a single braid that draped over one shoulder. She added a pair of hoop earrings, which provided just the right amount of bling.

Jade rocked a similar took to her mom’s, sporting a white graphic top. Her shirt read, “I am a (future) voter” in black letters across her chest. It had short sleeves that hit high on her arms. She wore her hair with a middle part, and her dark mane fell over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the update, Giada urged her fans to register for early voting, noting that a vote can change the future. As of this writing, the photo has only been live on the Food Network star’s page for a few hours, but it’s earned plenty of attention with over 52,000 likes and 1,400 comments. Several Instagrammers raved over the beautiful mother/ daughter duo while a few more commented on voting.

“Beautiful ladies! You have my vote,” one follower raved.

“We’re in a time where you don’t even have to say who you’re voting for. If you’re flying an American flag, we already know,” another fan wrote, adding an American flag emoji to the end of their comment.

“Been a HUGE fan of yours for years! So beautiful,” a third user commented.