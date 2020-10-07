Ashley Resch Flaunts Underboob In Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini: ‘Want Some Time With Me’

Ashley Resch thrilled her Instagram followers with a sensual video of herself modeling a bikini in a gorgeous outdoor and indoor setting.

In the clip, Ashley wore a tiny cheetah-print bikini top. It consisted of two tiny triangles connected by a matching string that tied around her rib cage and straps at the apex of each cup tied around her neck. The model’s ample breasts strained against the fabric, and when she moved, a bit of her underboob also showed.

The matching bottoms featured a tiny scrap of ruched material that dipped low in the front. The ties rose high over each voluptuous hip fastened in bows, emphasizing the swell of her thighs in relation to her slender waist.

The swimwear also bared several of Ashley’s intricate tattoos. One arm featured a sleeve of ink and her waist and thigh were also covered in various designs.

Ashley wore her blond hair in full loose waves that swept to one side from a messy part. Multiple times through the video, the model ran her light-colored manicured fingers through her luscious locks. She accessorized with thick medium-size gold hoop earrings.

The clip started with Ashley outside sitting on a gray chair with blue cushions. She leaned back and hit several different poses as Ashton Travis’s song “Robbery” played. Then, the footage panned to an absolutely stunning mountain view with a refreshing, blue infinity-edge pool in the foreground. For a few seconds, Ashley walked toward the camera while outside on the patio with a gorgeous view in the background.

The video’s last several moments featured the model kneeling on a shaggy gray rug with her legs spread and holding her phone old-school selfie-style. Ashley used her other hand to trace the contours of her curvaceous body.

Ashley’s fans showed the post a lot of love, with at least 12,500 hitting the like button and more than 220 taking the time to leave a positive comment.

“Aww, you are absolutely beautiful, girl. Smoking hot,” gushed one fan who added a heart-kiss smiley to their message.

“Very sexy, my princess. You are the hottest girl,” a second devotee declared, along with a red heart-eye emoji.

“Bro, I am convinced there is literally no other female who looks better than her,” proclaimed a third user who also left several flames to complete their message.

“Grrr!!!! Wow, Leopard Goddess, it would be wonderful to be by your side, you look so perfect and absolutely sexy with that bikini, your body is beautiful,” a fourth follower replied.