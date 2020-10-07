Anastasiya Kvitko Rocks A Silky Ruched Mini Dress That Can Barely Contain Her Buxom Curves

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko showed off her tantalizing curves in her latest Instagram share, thrilling her 11.7 million Instagram followers with the steamy double update. The dress Anastasiya wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case her followers wanted to get the look for themselves.

She posed in front of a plain wall with horizontal white slats, a simple backdrop that allowed her hourglass shape to take center stage. The dress featured a straight neckline that stretched across her ample assets, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Super thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, and the bodice didn’t quite wrap around her curves, instead leaving a hint of side boob on display.

The garment was a champagne hue that looked stunning with Anastasyia’s sun-kissed skin, and the piece was crafted from a material that had a bit of a silky sheen. The fabric was slightly ruched, a texture that drew even more attention to her voluptuous figure.

Though the fabric draped over her breasts, it bunched up around and hugged her slim waist before stretching over her shapely hips and curvaceous thighs. Anastasiya kept the accessories simple, allowing the dress itself to make a style statement, and added just a single bangle bracelet. Her long brunette locks cascaded down her chest in an effortlessly tousled style, and she had her eyes closed and lips parted in a seductive expression in the first snap.

She showcased the back of the look in the second photo, and fans could see just how revealing the ensemble was. The top portion featured thin straps that criss-crossed her back, leaving it almost entirely bare. Her pert posterior was on full display in the figure-hugging piece, which had ruched detailing along the sides and along a back seam that drew even more attention to her ample rear.

Her long locks cascaded down her back, and she placed her fingertips on her thigh as she thrilled her fans with the smoking-hot images. Her followers loved the share, and the post racked up over 18,400 likes within just 26 minutes of going live. It also received 644 comments from her audience.

“Both are amazing! Have a wonderful Wednesday, gorgeous!” one fan wrote.

“What an exquisite woman,” another follower added.

“Wow stunning,” a third fan remarked, followed by a series of flame emoji.

A week ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya flaunted her figure in another outfit with a simple yet sexy silhouette. She rocked a long-sleeved crop top with a plunging neckline that exposed her toned stomach as well as her cleavage, and paired it with a high-waisted skirt in a rich chocolate brown hue.