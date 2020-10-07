Former Packer Coach Mike Holmgren Slams President Trump For Putting Green Bay’s Economy In Jeopardy

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Holmgren lashed out at the way President Donald Trump is handling the coronavirus epidemic, and blamed him for the the downfall of the town’s economy, according to a report from TMZ.

The Packers recently announced on Twitter that Lambeau field will be placing an indefinite hold on hosting fans for the games. The tweet can be seen here.

Shortly after the statement was released the public, Holmgren expressed his frustration and spoke out against Trump.

“Today’s announcement makes one thing very clear—President Trump’s failure to mount a forceful response to the coronavirus pandemic has had profound consequences for Green Bay’s economy,” he said in a statement that was issued to show his support for former Vice President Joe Biden in his presidential campaign, according to a report from Newsweek.

Holmgren, who coached a total of seven seasons for the Packers, also remarked that Trump’s failure to launch an effective plan to maintain the virus is hurting businesses within the entire community.

“Small businesses in the community are paying dearly. We are now months into the crisis, cases are surging and President Trump still doesn’t have a plan to get the virus under control. It didn’t have to be this bad,” he said.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Holmgren has been publicly supporting Biden for the upcoming election and applauds his plan to handle the pandemic, and believes now more than ever, the American people need him to run the country.

Holmgren’s concerns about the team having empty stands for the remainder of the season come from the fact that the city will lose millions of dollars because of the change. In a recent press conference, the city’s mayor, Eric Genrich, informed the public that each home game that Green Bay hosts reportedly brings in around $15 million to the local economy, and $160 million to the entire state of Wisconsin.

Holmgren further criticized Trump by stating that the President knew about the potential damage the virus could bring to the country and the American people, but still ignored the effects it could have.

“And now, we find out, he knew all along—the president knew how bad it was, and kept it from the American people,” he remarked.

Other teams in the NFL have began allowing a very small number of fans to occupy the stands, including the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the state of Wisconsin has continually reported a staggering number of COVID-19 cases each day. As of October 7, nearly 145,000 cases had been confirmed.