Eddie Van Halen’s Wife Janie Liszewski Says Her Heart & Soul ‘Have Been Shattered Into A Million Pieces’

She shared a series of heartbreaking comments on the social media site.

Eddie Van Halen’s wife Janie Liszewski said her heart and soul “have been shattered into a million pieces” in a new Instagram share seen here where the wife of the late heavy metal guitarist shared a photograph of their legs and feet close to one another on the beach. In the caption of the share, where the two were caught in an intimate moment where their legs were crossed as they looked at an ocean vista, Janie called her husband “my Peep.”

She remarked that she never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness.

Janie then stated that the couple’s journey together had not always been an easy one but noted that in the end, and always, they had a connection that would always be. She said that saying goodbye to Eddie was the hardest thing she ever had to do, so instead, she would say so long.

Janie ended her statement with the following words. “I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much. Love, your PooPee.” This was followed by a sequence of red hearts. Kody was the couple’s Pomeranian dog who has his own Facebook page as seen here.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Janie, worked as both an actress and a stuntwoman before she became her husband’s publicist reported The Inquisitr. The couple dated for three years before tying the knot in a ceremony at the rocker’s home in 2009. His son Wolfgang was his best man and his brother, Alex Van Halen, officiated. Also in attendance was Eddie’s first wife, Valerie Bertinelli.

On September 19, Janie shared her last public photo of herself and her husband on Instagram. It can be seen here.

Fans of the guitarist liked the image over 1,000 times thus far. Many shared their condolences in the comments section of the post,

“Words will never be enough to express how much we all feel your heartache. As a fan, thank you for the light and help you gave him through the tough times we learned about. God Bless you and your family,” wrote one follower.

“I’m sorry for your loss. His memory will live forever through the incredible music he has given us,” penned a second fan.

“Crying for you & sending all of my love, I’m so sorry for your loss Janie,” remarked a third Instagram user.