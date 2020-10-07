Alexa Collins Bakes Cookies In Nothing But An Apron & A Skimpy Thong

On Wednesday, Alexa Collins made the workweek a little more interesting, taking to Instagram to share a sizzling slideshow of herself baking cookies. The blond bombshell wore nothing but an apron and a skimpy thong for the steamy photoshoot, showing off her insane curves as well as her culinary prowess.

The post comprised of five photos which took fans through different stages of the baking process, while also flaunting Alexa’s jaw-dropping figure from multiple angles. The first pic shared with fans captured the Florida hottie in profile, displaying an eyeful of sideboob while also offering a peek at her toned legs. The 24-year-old was scooping up a cookie with a spatula and seemed about to transfer the baked goods from their tray to a plate in her hand. The apron was covered with a dusting of flour, as were her thighs. She even had some on her cheek, giving the snap a playful vibe.

The second photo in the row was snapped at an earlier stage and showed Alexa mixing up some ingredients in a bowl. Just like before, the Miami model was photographed from the side, flashing her perky booty along with a tantalizing glimpse of her braless curves as she leaned over a counter. She looked over her shoulder at the camera with a smoldering gaze, slightly parting her lips in a provocative way. Her golden tresses were styled with a deep side-part, brushing over her cheek.

The third snapshot portrayed her from a similar angle, giving her audience a better look at her scanty bottoms. The black number dipped dangerously low in the back, framing her posterior with a set of thick straps. Her buttocks were caked in flour, drawing even more attention to her killer curves.

A swipe to the next slide saw Alexa busily working with the mixing bowl. The snap spotlighted her décolletage, which was flirtatiously sprinkled with flour. In the final photo, the model showed off the results of her hard work. She held up a serving plate filled with baked goods and was smiling from ear to ear.

In her caption, Alexa told fans her birthday was coming up on Monday, noting the tasty treats were part of the celebration. Followers seemed to find her post absolutely delicious, taking to the comments section in large numbers to congratulate the model.

“Omggg our birthdays are 3 days apart!” wrote one person, leaving three heart-eyes emoji. “Happy birthday gorgeous!! hope you have the best day!” they added, trailed by a trio of hearts.

“OMG absolutely breathtaking and ravishing beauty,” read another comment, followed by a pair of hearts. “I hope you have an amazing Birthday next Monday, you are a Dreamy beauty.”

Her supporters also dropped gushing messages complimenting Alexa’s seductive appearance.

“Love your baking apparel – will you come bake cookies for me!!!” chimed in a third Instagrammer.

“You could never keep me out of the kitchen. 1st off you and that apron and 2nd the cookies!” penned a fourth devotee.

In the span of two hours, the snapshots garnered more than 15,740 likes and a little over 300 messages, proving very popular with Alexa’s online admirers.