‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Sizzles In A Colorful Bikini At The Beach

Mackenzie McKee is continuing to post bikini-clad photos following her move to Florida, much to the delight of her 1 million Instagram fans. The Teen Mom OG star took to the platform on Tuesday to share a sizzling new shot that showcased her phenomenal figure.

The October 6 snap was taken as Mackenzie was enjoying a day at the beach, which included a view of palm trees, homes, and other beachgoers. She sat on a blue lounge chair at the edge of the water, placing her feet on the sand and her elbows on the armrests. Mackenzie looked toward the ground and had a big smile on her face.

The fitness coach flaunted her bombshell body in a skimpy swimsuit. She opted for a multicolored bikini with pastel stripes, including pink, purple, and blue. The top had a low neckline that teased a glimpse of her cleavage while its thick straps accentuated her sculpted arms. A set of small, plastic clasps connected the straps to the rest of the top, directing even more attention to her bust.

On her lower half, Mackenzie sported a matching pair of bottoms that had a sexy, high-cut design that left her shapely thighs completely exposed. The piece also boasted a low waistband, highlighting her trim midsection and rock-hard abs. The reality star added a pair of trendy black sunglasses to complete the look, though the sun did not appear to be out.

Mackenzie pulled her long, blond tresses back into a high bun. She also wore a hair tie around her wrist and a ring on her finger, providing her beachside attire with just the right amount of bling.

In the caption of the update, Mackenzie shared an inspirational message, writing that she was thankful for all life had thrown at her because it has led to the happiness she is experiencing now.

Fans have been noticing the update for more reasons than one, and it’s already accrued more than 12,000 likes and 70-plus comments. Some social media users applauded her ripped figure while a few more commented on the caption.

“So happy and proud of you and all your accomplishments. I hope you continue to see and feel happiness. It’s so rare for most, and most take it for granted. Glad you made this move, and I wish you the very best,” one follower gushed.

“You have come so far you should be proud of yourself what a great mom you are!” a second supporter wrote, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Looking gorgeous!!” a third fan exclaimed.