Cardi B Apologizes For Promoting Fundraiser For Armenia: ‘I Should Have Done More Research’

Singer Cardi B has apologized for promoting a fundraiser aimed at raising money for Armenia, saying she did not do her research before agreeing to the promotion.

Over the past several days, the two West Asian nations have been involved in an escalating territorial dispute which, according to CBS News, has already claimed several lives. Both sides claim that the other has killed civilians. There is no end in sight, and there are concerns that the situation could escalate. France and Russia have called for an end to the fighting.

Cardi unwittingly stepped into the conflict by promoting a virtual fundraiser for Armenia in an Instagram story earlier this week. Social media users accused her of taking sides in the conflict, and soon the hashtag #cardibsupportsterrorism was making the rounds.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Cardi apologized for the promotion, saying she did not do her research.

I’m so sorry .We did not do our research. pic.twitter.com/SB3qudonSk — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 6, 2020

The tweet contains an audio message in which she explains how she got involved in the promotion, and how she unwittingly got drawn into an international debate by failing to check things out before agreeing to it.

Specifically, she said that she and Offset met with a consultant on Monday to discuss an unrelated business issue, when the unidentified individual asked the two if they were willing to “promote a good cause.”

Cardi says that, not thinking there was anything more to it, she and Offset agreed.

“And we said, ‘Sure, why not?’ We love to support everybody,” she said.

Soon afterwards, however, she said that she was receiving messages from people from Azerbaijan.

“I did not know that this is a war between two countries,” she said.

She went on to note that she had performed in the former Soviet republic, and that the people there treated her “like a princess.” She also praised both countries for their beauty and history.

She did not, however, take a side in the conflict, and indeed, appealed for peace.

“My wish is… that both the countries would just be at peace. You guys already have big pieces of land. There’s no tiny land that is worth chaos, death, fighting,” she said, adding that this has been a difficult year for everybody, and a war just adds to the ongoing misery.

Meanwhile, she also addressed directly users who were accusing her of supporting terrorism, in a separate tweet.

“Stfu I don’t support terrorism. I literally posted it for my friend with out doing no research on what’s going on.Im sorry about that,” she said.