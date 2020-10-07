Kourtney Reppert Flaunts Her Fabulous Legs In String Bikini Bottoms & High Heels

Blond bombshell Kourtney Reppert took to Instagram Wednesday to share a snap with hr followers that saw her looking smoking hot while modeling a flirty outfit that included a pair of string bikini bottoms and a pair of high heels.

Kourtney wore a black t-shirt with a large graphic on the front that included shades of blue, yellow and pink. It featured short sleeves and a wide scoop neck. Her bikini bottoms were black with thin straps the sat near her waistline. She paired the sexy ensemble with a pair of strappy high-heel sandals that included a variety of bright colors including green, orange, yellow and pink.

The popular influencer wore her long blond locks parted in the middle and down in waves. She also wore a bright coral shade on her nails.

Kourtney was outside for the photo shoot, which captured her standing on what appeared to be a patio. She posed next to a wall that was lined with a variety of lush plants in large pots. Behind her, were a couple of steps that lead to an unseen area.

The model stood with one foot on one of the pots. She leaned forward and put her hand on her shin. Her other hand rested on the back of her hip, calling attention to the curve of her booty. The post put her fabulous bronze legs on display. The collar of her shirt fell over one shoulder, adding a coquettish mood to the picture. It also gave her followers a nice look at her trim midsection. She looked at the camera and flashed a big smile while her hair fell over one shoulder. A small tattoo on the top of one foot peeked out from behind her sandals.

Kortney’s fans seemed to enjoy the fun shot, and many took to the comments section of the post to tell her so.

“Wow! You leave me speechless. So beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

“By far my favorite picture,” a second follower echoed.

“Kourtney, you continue to be one of the most beautiful women on the gram. You rock, baby,” added a third Instagram user.

“The most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” gushed a fourth fan.

Kourtney’s racy content might not be for everyone, but she seems to know what her online audience likes to see. Earlier this month, she shared a daring snap that saw her showing off her cleavage in a pink silky robe that was tied loosely around her waist.