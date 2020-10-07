Katelyn Runck Shows Off Sculpted Legs In Blue Mesh Workout Set During Maldives Getaway

Katelyn Runck got herself ready for a sweat session in paradise in her latest Instagram share. The model posted a series of images and a video in which she sported a blue mesh workout set as she posed by the stunning waters in Maldives.

Katelyn’s look included a sports bra with thin straps and a black trim at the top. The bra had a low sweetheart neckline that squeezed her ample cleavage out as the fabric clung to her bust. The back of the top featured a racerback cut with several criss-crossed straps that exposed her muscles.

Katelyn’s rock-hard abdomen was on show between the top and a pair of matching yoga bottoms with mesh surrounding her legs. The waistband of the leggings came up above her belly button and drew in her hourglass figure. The material barely stretched over her pert booty and hugged her famous pins.

The fitness guru finished her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers. She styled her black hair in both a messy bun and a loose ponytail.

The photos showed Katelyn standing on a bridge between a few huts. The area was mostly covered in shade, though a sliver of sunlight did wash over her body. In the first image, she pushed one hip out to the side in a way that showed off her curves and raised her arms above her head. She looked off into the distance thoughtfully.

The second shot captured Katelyn from behind as she arched her back and bent one knee to define her derriere.

Meanwhile, in the video, the model sat on a square platform beside what looked to be a hot tub or small pool. A rope fence divided the deck and the bay as gentle waves created a peaceful scene. It appeared to be a beautiful day for an outdoor workout. Katelyn posed cross-legged with her back to the camera and looked at the water.

The post received nearly 6,000 likes and just over 260 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her followers. People flocked to the comments section to shower her with affection.

“Sooo fit you are such an amazing woman,” one fan wrote.

“The most gorgeous woman alive,” another user added.

Unbelievable shape keep it up! you are goals,” a third person penned.

“You look so at peace and relaxed. And as beautiful as ever of course,” a fourth follower wrote.

Katelyn has been keeping her fans updated on her Maldives vacation. Earlier this week, she was even joined by fellow model Hope Beel as the two posed in matching bikinis by the water.