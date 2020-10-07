Dwayne Haskins To Be Replaced By Kyle Allen In Washington

Dwayne Haskins will be benched in favor of quarterback Kyle Allen, the NFL’s Washington Football Team announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning. Speculation over the decision first began to emerge after the squad fell to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 by a score of 31-17. The franchise is 1-3-0 in 2020 and currently trails the 1-2-1 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East standings.

Haskins was Washington’s first round pick in 2019. The Ohio State University product was selected 15th overall and assumed the starting role in Week 4 of last season. Per his Pro Football Reference stats, Haskins threw for 314 yards in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore, but did not find the end zone. It is the first time this season that the quarterback did not throw for a touchdown pass.

Allen is in his first year in D.C. He was traded to the franchise this offseason after spending time with the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and 2019. The Panthers received a fifth-round pick as compensation. Coach Ron Rivera, who is also in his first season with the franchise, was Carolina’s coach in both of those seasons.

Haskins will not be the first option off the bench for Rivera. Alex Smith will dress as the the number two signal caller on Sunday. Smith was the team’s starting QB until he suffered right leg fractures in a game against the Houston Texans in 2018. He has not played in a game since the injury.

NFL reporter Adam Schefter indicated in an ESPN story last week that Haskins was first told he might be replaced in a team meeting. Schefter noted in the same piece that Smith, a former No. 1 overall pick, has informed the organization that he is healthy enough to play.

Jason Miller / Getty Images

“All y’all ‘Haskins wasn’t given a chance’ folks need to sit down. This is a business and business is about results. Good QBs overcome talent challenges around him. Bad QBs throw checkdowns on 4th and goal,” said one user in response to the announcement on Twitter.

“You took his offense from him his oc he had no otas barely a minicamp hardly anytime to learn the offense and no preseason… why does every qb other than him get that excuse… honestly really hated the fact coach wants us to be like Carolina who we beat last year,” another person tweeted.

The on-field related news comes after multiple NFL players received positive test results for COVID-19 on Wednesday. No players for Washington or their upcoming opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, were amongst the affected league personnel.