Eddie Van Halen’s Family Reportedly ‘Truly Protected’ Him In His Final Days Amid Pandemic

Eddie Van Halen’s family reportedly “truly protected” him in his final days amidst the coronavirus pandemic, reported People Magazine. A source that was close to the legendary heavy metal guitarist told the publication that family members made sure they kept him safe as he battled cancer before losing his fight on October 6.

“During the quarantine, everyone around Eddie was even more cautious about his health and his family truly protected him. He had throat cancer for years but it spread — it was in all his organs,” claimed the source to People. “The last three days it was a rapid decline. Sadly, the hard-partying lifestyle physically takes its toll on you eventually.”

Eddie’s son Wolf, his mother, Van Halen’s ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, and his current wife Janie Liszewski were reportedly at the hospital when he died. The Inquisitr reported that Valerie shared an intimate photo of Eddie, Wolf, and herself with a caption that stated she was grateful they were able to hold Eddie in his last moments.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Shortly after his death, his son penned a lengthy statement regarding his love for his father on Instagram. He shared that every moment he spent with his dad was a gift.

A source claimed in the People article that Eddie had cancer for many years, but no one except his clan knew how extensive his battle was. The legendary guitar virtuoso had been battling throat cancer for over a decade. It had reportedly spread to his brain, stated CNBC.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Eddie’s cancer battle was just one of several health issues he had experienced for over two decades. He had hip replacement surgery in 1999 and had to have part of his tongue surgically removed in 2000 due to cancer. He once claimed to Billboard that the cancer was due to a metal pick that he always held in his mouth.

He continued to perform throughout his health struggles. His final performance with Van Halen was in 2015, the second of two shows performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, reported Ultimate Classic Rock. Performing as part of the group was Eddie’s brother Alex on drums, son Wolf on bass, and David Lee Roth as the vocalist. During that gig, Dave told Eddie that the best years and high points of his life were with his longtime pal. He also alluded to their years-long feud by commenting in a clip seen on YouTube that “the difference is Edward and I agree to apologize every couple of summers and come out and share the good news with you.”