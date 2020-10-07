Mary J. Blige Wears Crop Top & Signature Hoop Earrings For Studio Session With Rapper Fabolous

Mary J. Blige has been in the studio recently with rapper Fabolous and took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new images of herself. The three-photo upload saw Blige looking very glamorous for the occasion.

In the first shot, the “Can’t Take You Off My Mind” hitmaker stunned in a navy crop top with long sleeves. The garment featured a V-neck which allowed Blige to display her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with tight-fitted pants of the same color that were accessorized with an orange belt. Blige opted for sheer orange sunglasses, her signature large hoop earrings, and a chain numerous necklaces, and a gold watch. The singer over the years has been known for sporting different types of hairstyles. She wore half her long curly blond locks in a high bun and the rest down.

The Grammy Award winner was snapped from the thighs-up with her legs crossed over. Blige stretched her left arm out beside her while placing her other hand on her hip. While doing so, she stared directly at the camera lens with a smirk.

In the next slide, Blige was captured sitting down holding a see-through glass filled with a beverage. Fabolous wore all black and showed off the tattoos inked down both his arms. He accessorized with a gold necklace and a bracelet on each wrist. Blige put on a navy jacket that was decorated with multicolored sequins all over.

The duo appeared to be having a blast while seemingly listening to music. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a number of masks were placed on the wooden table in front of them.

In the third and final frame, the pair crouched down in front of a plain white backdrop. Blige rested one arm on Fabolous’ shoulder while sporting a mouth-open expression. Fabolous wrapped himself up in a black leather jacket that featured red detailing. He completed his look with long white socks and white-and-red Nike sneakers that had their iconic swoosh logo on the side. Blige also put on multicolored sneakers from the same brand.

For her caption, she thanked Fabolous for “coming thru with the good vibes!!” and expressed that she appreciates his ear for great music.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 187,000 likes and over 3,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“Mary looking like she aging backwards,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking younger and younger!! Beautiful,” another person shared.

“God damn, Mary is so f*cking fine, yo!!!!!” remarked a third fan.

“You look very beautiful and fresh,” a fourth admirer commented.