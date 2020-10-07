Jilissa Zoltko Gets Sultry In A ‘Little Black Bikini’

Jilissa Zoltko gave her 786,000 Instagram followers something to talk about on Tuesday, October 6, when she posted her latest tantalizing update. The American model looked sexy as ever in a teeny-tiny black bikini that did nothing but favors for her insanely toned physique.

In the update, Jilissa was seen rocking a skimpy black two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted a deep neckline that gave fans a nice look at her cleavage. The inner part of the triangle-style cups was opaque, while the outer half was sheer. The straps that provided support clung to her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms.

The skimpy bottoms that she sported had a waistband that sat a few inches below her navel. The garment clung to her waistline, accentuating her taut tummy and flat abs. The high leg cuts also exposed plenty of skin and helped emphasize the curve of her hips. The dark-colored bathing suit complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

In the first snap, the bombshell was captured wearing her sexy ensemble in a lounge area of a resort. She slightly angled her upper body to the side and raised her left knee as she leaned against the wall. The babe tilted her head and gazed into the camera with a seductive stare. To spice things up, she tugged at her bikini top with her thumb, showcasing more of her décolletage.

The second picture featured Jilissa posing with her toned backside to the camera. The angle perfectly revealed her round posterior, which excited a lot of her fans. She bent her left knee and turned her head over her shoulder, with closed eyes and a big smile on her face.

For the occasion, the influencer had her blond locks styled in loose waves. She sported a gold necklace, dainty stud earrings, a bangle, and several rings.

In the caption, Jilissa described her swimwear. She also told her followers that her skimpy set came from Lounge Swim. She gave credit to her outfit sponsor by tagging the brand, as well as their main account, Lounge Apparel, in the picture.

Longtime admirers and new followers went wild for the latest addition to her feed. As of this writing, the share has racked up more than 31,800 likes and 400-plus comments. Hundreds of social media supporters dove into the comments section to shower the model with various messages on her impressive physique. Others also praised her beauty, including her gorgeous blue eyes.

“Flawless! You are my inspiration for hair, body, and everything,” a fan wrote.

“You have the most amazing smile! You are so gorgeous,” commented another Instagram user.