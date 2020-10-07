‘Sports Illustrated’s’ Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Wears A White T-Shirt In Bed

It bore an important message for her followers.

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model Hunter McGrady wore a white t-shirt in a slideshow of photos where the model was seen relaxing in bed. The casual look bore an important message for her followers by encouraging them to vote.

In the first of three images, Hunter was seen as she reclined on a series of white pillows. One was stitched with a black thread around the edges while a second pillow bore a pattern of plus signs.

She cast her eyes to the left side of the frame. Her long, blond hair was pulled up on top of her head in a casual ponytail. Front pieces were pulled out to frame her face. Her white tee had one graphic that was printed above her left breast — the word “vote” with a red heart where the letter O would be.

Hunter pulled at her shirt with her left hand.

In a second slide, a black display board was seen that bore the words “voting season starts now,” along with a text number to help people vote.

The final image was another shot of Hunter as she lounged in bed. In this pic, she looked directly at the camera and engaged her followers with her eyes. Her full lips were pursed together.

In the caption of the upload, Hunter shared information about the overall numbers for voter turnout in 2016 and informed her followers just how many eligible Americans did not cast a ballot. She then encouraged her fans to make sure their voice was heard in this presidential election.

The Sports Illustrated stunner last used her social media platform to model a sleek fall ensemble, as previously reported The Inquisitr. The blond bombshell wore a lovely autumn outfit with a jacket by designer Lauren Chan for her clothing line Henning, which crafts luxury clothing in larger sizes.

Fans loved Hunter’s way of engaging them in this share.

“Excellent advice it’s the simplest right we have yet people refuse to use it,” wrote one supporter.

“Absolutely. Our free nation depends on it,” exclaimed a second fan.

“We are voting Hunter and will make our voice heard!!!!” penned a third Instagram user who followed their post with a series of clapping hands emoji.

“That smile drives me crazy! You are adorable Hunter and completely right. We must make our voices heard at this very important time in our country’s history,” stated a fourth fan.