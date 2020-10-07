Lisa Rinna Rocks A String Bikini While Supporting Joe Biden & Calling Donald Trump ‘Racist’

Lisa Rinna was clear about where she stands.

Lisa Rinna grabbed the eye of her fans as she posted a new Instagram photo of herself wearing a string bikini. Once she had their attention, she hit them with a very opinionated political message, which showed her support for democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, and deemed President Donald Trump a “racist.”

In the photo, Lisa looked smoking hot as she rocked a colorful pink and yellow two-piece. The top featured thin straps that fastened behind her neck and back as they showcased her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips and clung tightly to her tiny waist. Her admirers also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the shot, as well as her lean thighs. She accessorized the style with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Lisa posed on a boat for the pic. She had her body turned to the side and one hand in the air. She arched her back and gave a big smile into the camera. In the background, some lush, green foliage could be seen. She wore her short, dark hair slicked back away from her face in damp strands.

In the caption of the post, Lisa revealed that her fans have been asking about her diet and exercise routine, claiming that she starts it off by voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and then follows it up by hitting an exercise class so that she can get strong enough to kick some “white supremacists a**,” before calling the president a “racist.”

Many of Lisa’s over 2.6 million followers showed their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 112,000 times within the first 13 hours after it went live on the platform. The photo also earned more than 5,900 comments during that time.

While the post gained a ton of likes, it seems not all of Lisa’s followers supported her controversial comments.

“HA. I WILL START BY VOTING FOR TRUMP,” one follower stated.

I will be voting but it will be for Trump 2020,” declared another.

Rocking Body but it’s Trump 2020,” a third person wrote.

You look great but trump 2020 honeyyyyy,” a fourth comment read.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock scanty outfits in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy tops, skimpy bathing suits, and tight dresses in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lisa recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she shared a throwback snap of herself in a stunning white gown at the Emmy Awards. To date, that upload has reeled in more than 34,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.