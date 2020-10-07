Yanet Garcia Showcases Her Sculpted Derrière In Tight Shorts While Working Out In The Gym

Popular influencer and fitness trainer Yanet Garcia works hard to keep her body in top form — and she does not seem to mind showing it off from time to time in formfitting outfits that put her curves on display. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to show off her bodacious booty in a pair of tight blue shorts while she worked out in the gym.

For her workout session, Yanet looked smoking hot. She wore a white workout bra and a tight pair of blue shorts. The bra featured a racerback style, showing off her shapely arms and shoulders. They had a high waist that accentuated her trim midsection. They were extremely short, giving her fans a nice look at her toned legs.

The camera captured Yanet from a side view. She was on her hands and knees performing a leg lift on a thick red mat. Her phone sat on the mat in front of her. Parts of exercise machines were visible in front of her and off to one side of the picture. She raised her bent leg behind her while looking ahead with a focused expression on her face.

The sexy weather girl flaunted her sculpted booty with the pose, but her shapely thighs were also on display. The curve of her ample bustline, as well as her flat abs and the small of her back were also prominent in the photo. Her long hair fell over the fronts of her shoulders showing off her strong back and arms.

In the caption, Yanet left a positive message about exercise.

By the time the post had been up for several hours, over 220,000 of her admirers hit the like button.

More than 500 of Yanet’s fans left remarks and dozens of emoji in the comments section. Some of the replies were written in languages other than English, but a few of her English-speaking fans took a moment to leave a compliment.

“No wonder us men follow the weather as much as we do,” joked one follower.

“Weather Forecast: – Too Much Hot,” quipped a second Instagram user, adding heart and flame emoji.

“Can those shorts be any tighter not that I’m complaining,” a third fan chimed in.

“The most beautiful!!” gushed a fourth admirer.

Yanet shares many photos that showcase her figure — and many of them highlight her booty. Not tooling ago, she shared an image that saw her showing off her svelte figure while wearing a set of pink athletic wear.