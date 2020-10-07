NBA Rumors: OKC Thunder Expected To Demand Kevin Knox In Potential Chris Paul-To-Knicks Trade

After suffering another huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, the New York Knicks are expected to be more aggressive in upgrading their roster this fall. With Leon Rose currently serving as the president of basketball operations, the Knicks won’t just focus on the development of their young players but they are also planning to add quality veterans that could give them a legitimate chance of ending their playoff drought next year. In the past months, they have already been linked to several players who are expected to be available on the trade market in the 2020 offseason, including veteran point guard Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the team heading into an inevitable rebuild, there’s indeed a strong chance that the Thunder will consider moving Paul this fall. However, the Thunder aren’t just expected to send CP3 to New York just to get rid of his massive salary. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Oklahoma City could demand a package centered on Kevin Knox in the potential deal that would send Paul to the Knicks.

“If Knicks president Leon Rose takes the leap for 35-year-old Chris Paul, he may have to give up on Kevin Knox, according to an NBA source. The Thunder are motivated to deal Paul and his massive contract after deciding upon a rebuilding campaign following Billy Donovan’s firing. Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti likely will want a first-round pick and a young prospect still on his rookie contract, multiple league officials believe. According to the source, that young player preferably would be Knox, the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, who is coming off a disappointing sophomore campaign.”

Kim Klement - Pool / Getty Images

It’s hard to blame the Thunder for asking for a young player like Knox in exchange for Paul. Compared to last summer, Paul has increased his trade value after his impressive performance in the 2019-20 NBA season where he averaged 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Though he’s already on the near end of his career, he could still make a huge impact on both ends of the floor and could help install a winning culture on a rebuilding team like the Knicks.

If they succeed to acquire CP3, the Knicks could immediately go after their next target – Carmelo Anthony of the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony may have expressed his desire to re-sign with the Trail Blazers in the 2020 free agency, but Berman believes that Paul’s arrival in New York could alter his plans. Paul and Anthony aren’t just close pals, but they are also former clients of Rose.

The acquisition of Paul and Anthony is definitely not enough to turn the Knicks into an instant title contender in the Eastern Conference next year. However, having both veteran superstars on their roster would give them a realistic chance of returning to the playoffs which could make them an attractive destination for superstar free agents in the summer of 2021.