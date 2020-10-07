Kiki Passo Sizzles While Wearing A Nude Polka-Dot Bikini In Mexico: ‘Happy Taco Tuesday’

Kiki hit the beach to enjoy her food.

Busty blond Kiki Passo looks to be enjoying her vacation to Mexico. The model shared a brand new Instagram update on Tuesday night, and claimed that she was having fun celebrating Taco Tuesday in Cancun.

Kiki couldn’t be without her bikini for the shots, as she served up some sultry looks for the camera while wearing the skimpy nude two-piece, which included a white polka-dot print. The top boasted thin spaghetti straps that showed off her muscular arms and shoulders, as well as a low-cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The straps also tied around her midsection as the suit perfectly complemented her sun kissed skin. The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high over her curvaceous hips and fit snugly against her slender waist as they accentuated her thick thighs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also in the spotlight for the posts.

She accessorized the style with a chain and pendant around her neck, a ring on her finger, and some bangle bracelets.

In the first photo, Kiki gave a devilish stare into the camera as she placed one hand next to her while the other held a taco. She sat on her knees on top of a beach towel with her legs apart and wore a flirty smile on her face.

The second shot featured her with her eyes closed and her head tilted back as she stuck out her tongue. In the final pic, Kiki puckered her lips as if to kiss her dinner. In the background, a white sand beach and some green foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair pushed back off of her forehead. The locks were styled in loose waves that hung down her back.

Kiki’s over 1.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The snaps collected more than 58,000 likes within the first 18 hours after they were shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 550 messages.

“The most beautiful girl in all the lands,” one follower stated.

“Such a cutiee,” another wrote.

“Baddest babe I know,” a third comment read.

“Can u get any prettier,” a fourth social media user remarked.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, teeny lingerie, and tight dresses in her pics.

