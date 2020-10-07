Multiple NFL Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

NFL players tested for coronavirus on Tuesday morning. News of the results was broken by ESPN and in a series of tweets by reporter Dianna Russini. Members of the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders organizations were among the reported wave of COVID-19 results. The news effects the league’s scheduling as pro football is set to enter Week Five of their 2020 season.

The news follow a week in which two games from the NFL schedule were postponed due to COVID-19. The Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs was pushed to a Monday night game on CBS on October 5. The Titans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved from September 27 to October 25.

Only Patriots cornerback Stephon Gillmore was identified by ESPN. The franchise’s new quarterback, Cam Newton, was the organization’s initial positive test last week.

Tuesday’s news comes after Titans players received negative results on Monday. The team was scheduled to play against the Buffalo Bills on October 11. Buffalo is scheduled to play the Chiefs just four days later. Russini indicated on Twitter that the Nashville team would not be able to return to their practice facility today, as had originally been expected by the NFL.

A player on the #Titans has tested positive for COVID-19 per source. This puts Sunday’s game between the Bills and Titans in jeopardy. Titans were expected to return to their facility today, that can’t happen now. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 7, 2020

The NFL is the only sports league not to use a bubble environment in 2020. The NHL and NBA finished their 2020 regular seasons in isolated locations. The NHL recently concluded the Stanley Cup playoffs without a coronavirus spread. The NBA has yet to encounter a COVID incident. The final round of the NBA postseason is currently underway in Orlando, Florida.

MLB recently adopted the format for the final rounds of the 2020 postseason. The baseball league is currently finishing their year at the home ballparks of the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, and Houston Astros.