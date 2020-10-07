Nikita Dragon Poses In String American Flag-Print Bikini & Unbuttoned Jeans: ‘Make America GAY Again’

YouTuber Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself while making a political statement. The influencer is known for her outfit posts and made sure her most recent upload didn’t go unnoticed.

Dragun stunned in a string bikini top that featured the American flag print all over. The white straps on the garment went around her neck and were crossed over each other. Along with showing off her decolletage, she also displayed the tattoo inked underneath her chest and her bellybutton piercing. Dragun paired the ensemble with matching bottoms and a pair of denim jeans, which she left unbuttoned and had rips in the knee area. She is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and opted for long wavy blond hair. Dragun accessorized herself with a couple of jeweled necklaces while rocking long acrylic nails that were decorated with polish.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured outdoors from the thighs-up in front of a large plant. Dragun crossed one arm across her body and raised her left hand to the side of her face. The online sensation tilted her head to the right and flashed a smile directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Dragun bent down and placed one hand on her knee. She continued to show off her pearly whites while lifting one hand to her forehead. Her locks covered one eye slightly, which appeared to be closed.

In the third and final frame, Dragun posed in front of a white house with flowers dangling down. She threw up a middle finger while subtly poking her tongue out.

For her caption, Dragun told her followers to register to vote in order to “make america GAY again.”

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 760,000 likes and over 8,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.4 million followers.

“Vote for Nikita to make America greater period,” one user wrote.

“We are getting so much nikita content rn and i’m here for it!!” another person shared.

“The most beautiful american I’ve ever seen,” remarked a third fan.

“Ur amazing. If America was gay I would be actually happy,” a fourth admirer commented.

