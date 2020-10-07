Jade Grobler Ditches Her Bikini Top In New Instagram Snap

Jade Grobler shared another sultry update that captured the attention of her fans from all over the globe. The 22-year-old model wore nothing but her bikini bottoms in a new smoking-hot image shared on her Instagram feed on Wednesday, October 7.

In the picture, Jade was snapped enjoying a day with nature. She sat on a big rock formation with the left side of her body directed to the camera. The babe positioned one of her legs closer to her chest, while the other leg was down. Her right hand touched her right knee as she leaned closer to her thigh. She looked directly at the camera with her head tilted and gave a sultry gaze.

Notably, her left arm obscured her bust from view. However, a hint of her sideboob was seen, as well as her tattoo found on the base of her breast. Some viewers also raved about her flat stomach and abs. She sported black bikini bottoms that were tiny and showed plenty of skin. The waistband was made up of thin straps that clung to her waist, accentuating her hips. The color of her swimwear complemented her flawlessly tanned skin.

Jade wore her down with a center part and styled in mostly straight strands. The hairstyle suited her nicely, as well as her barely there look. Instead of using words, Jade dropped two leaves emoji that gave off nature vibes. She also tagged the online magazine, Untamed Roamer, in the photo.

In less than a day of being published on the social media platform, the newest addition to her page gained more than 17,900 likes and 240 comments. A lot of her online supporters dived into the comments section to add their compliments. Most of them raved about her incredibly fit figure, while some praised her facial features, including her eyes and lips. Countless other admirers struggled with words but still wanted to chime in, dropping a mix of emoji instead.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Jade showcased her bikini body in another sizzling share. She added a snapshot in which she rocked a white two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her ample assets and lean physique. As of this writing, the previous share has accrued more than 27,900 likes and 310 comments.

“Whatever pose, whatever attire, you always look beautiful. You have that mesmerizing face and have an amazing body,” one of her followers commented.

“I looked forward to your every upload here on IG. I never knew I could get very excited for a mere photo. You are that amazing,” added another fan.

“This is hot!” wrote a third admirer.