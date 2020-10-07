Kim Kardashian Showcases Famous Hourglass Figure in Quirky Top and Tight Leather Skirt

Kim Kardashian put her iconic hourglass figure on display in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed on a luxury sofa in a dressing room as she showed off her latest edgy look in the photo.

Kim wore a high-waisted leather skirt for the shoot. The long garment reached her ankles, and had silver buttons running up the front. However, the reality star had left a number of the skirt’s buttons undone, which showed off her toned legs up to the middle of her thighs. She paired the tight skirt with an unusual skintight blue top, which perfectly showcased her famous curves. The sleeveless item featured a loud, abstract print on the front, which appeared to depict large red birds in flight, as well as an unusual gray pattern. The top had an unique red seam running across the neckline and down the center of the piece.

The beauty maven teamed the quirky look with flip-flops in a snakeskin print. The luxe footwear featured a V-shaped band across Kim’s foot. She wore her dark brown hair down, with loose waves flowing from a center parting. Kim gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face as she leaned back on the cream sofa, resting on her left arm, as her right forearm rested on her thigh. To her left was a tiny shopping bag, while the backdrop featured rails of clothes, and a leather jacket was strewn on the floor behind her.

In less than a day, the upload — which was captioned simply with a dragon emoji — racked up more than 1.5 million likes. Kim’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the fashionable shot.

“Such a beauty,” wrote one fan, who added a heart-eye emoji and a red heart to their words.

“SO GORG,” contributed a second follower, alongside three fire emoji.

“Gorgeous love the outfit,” commented another admirer, with a heart.

