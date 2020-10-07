‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Addresses ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ Hat After Fans Call For Her Firing

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has found herself in hot water yet again after showing off a bridal shower gift she received over the weekend. The Bravo star was celebrating her upcoming nuptials with FOX News correspondent Rick Leventhal in an event attended by some of her RHOC co-stars which included Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke. The gift causing a stir on Instagram was a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat which Kelly wore proudly on her timeline.

Backlash immediately ensued with fans calling for her prompt firing from the hit reality show. On Tuesday, Kelly shared a statement on her Instagram page where she addressed the hat which many felt was a disrespectful jab at the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Over the weekend at my bridal shower I got lots of gifts and briefly displayed them. One was a hat with a play on words since I’m about to be a wife, I’m on a Houswives TV show and might be drunk once in a while,” she wrote. “It was not intended to offend or make any kind of statement.”

“Of course I support black lives and racial equality. Thank you all. Love, Kelly,” she continued.

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

Kelly’s post came without a caption, but the comments were set to “limited.” Most of the comments seemed to support the RHOC star, but several slammed her for lack of an apology and for being tone-deaf. Kelly engaged with many of her fans below the post and thanked those who understood that it was just a joke.

One user wrote that people can’t post anything on social media anymore without offending someone, to which Kelly agreed by saying “Right” with a red heart emoji.

Another supporter said people needed to “chill out” and questioned what happened to freedom of speech.

“I can’t say or do a thing it’s these trolls that will find anything to get me fired!” Kelly wrote back.

At this time, Bravo has not fired Kelly, and filming for Season 15 is still underway as the mom shared a video on her Instagram story yesterday where she was shooting her confessionals.

This is not the first time viewers of RHOC have called for Kelly’s firing. Earlier this year the 45-year-old was slammed for her response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was “God’s way of thinning the herd.” She also regularly avoided wearing a mask in public early this summer but had all of her guests pose in them at her bridal shower this weekend. Videos from the event proved they were not worn throughout the event.