Venus Williams Rocks A Bold Printed Mini Dress In Paris

Tennis superstar Venus Williams surprised her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a gorgeous snap taken while she was abroad in Paris, France, as the geotag indicated. She appeared to be in a luxurious bedroom, with a large bed covered in white linens visible behind her. Cream-colored drapes framing the headboard added a hint of drama to the bed area, and a bench with a vintage vibe was positioned at the foot of the bed. The wall with the headboard had a subtle wallpaper on it, and a framed picture added another pop of visual interest to the space.

Venus remained the focal point of the shot, however, in her bold pattern-on-pattern look. She showed off her incredible legs in a navy blue and white checkered mini dress with a zip extending all the way from the neckline to the hem. The garment came a few inches down her thighs, leaving her muscular legs on full display in the revealing look.

She paired the graphic mini with lace-up flat boots for a casual street style ensemble, and posed with one foot flat on the ground and the other leg bent slightly to accentuate her curves.

She layered a printed bomber jacket over top of the dress, and her outfit highlighted her figure while also showing off her fashion sense.

Venus had her hair parted in the middle, and her long locks draped over her shoulders and chest. She embraced her natural texture, and a few strands of her tresses covered up a portion of her face, giving the shot a mysterious vibe. She appeared to have accessorized with a pair of earrings, which were visible beneath her curtain of hair.

She paired the snap with a playful caption, and her fans absolutely loved the share. The post racked up over 28,300 likes from her eager fans within 21 hours, including a like from curvaceous model Ashley Graham. It also received 608 comments from Venus’s audience in the same time span.

“Wow spectacular,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Check you out Vee,” another follower chimed in, loving the overall look.

“To use a word from my generation FIERCE,” a third fan commented, including a heart emoji and tennis ball emoji in her remark.

“Always have had the hots for you Warrior Queen,” another remarked.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Venus stunned her fans with a series of snaps taken outdoors in which she rocked an athletic ensemble from her own brand, EleVen by Venus Williams. She paired a sleeveless white tank with a black skort complete with star pattern detailing, and a black baseball cap. Her tresses cascaded down her chest and she held a tennis racket in one hand for the snaps.