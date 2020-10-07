Qimmah Russo Teases Side Boob In Green Slinky Dress In Latest Photoset

Fitness model Qimmah Russo posted a new photoset to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, October 6, in which she teased a bit of side boob in a slinky dress.

The green dress featured a halter-style top that wrapped around Qimmah’s neck and left plenty of skin exposed along her shoulders, arms, and upper back. The material appeared textured with multiple tiny holes along the length. The dress ended at the tops of her thighs, giving viewers an eyeful of her toned legs. The bodice pulled inward, leaving a chunk of the model’s side boob on display, in addition to the majority of her muscular back and her abdomen.

Qimmah completed the look with her blond tresses styled in a high ponytail. Several strands fell loose around her face. She accessorized with a pair of glitzy stud earrings and a large white bag with a gold chain.

The photoshoot took place at a restaurant where Qimmah appeared to be dining on an outdoor patio. Several trees and heat lamps made up the background of the frame. The fitness trainer was captured in the forefront of the frame from the hips up as she sat in the blue-upholstered booth. A smattering of objects was strewn across the white-marbled table top.

The first snap featured Qimmah as she leaned away from the photographer with her hips pushed out and one arm crossed over her body. She gazed directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted. The second slide gave her followers the best view of her side boob as she rested her elbows on the table and stretched her body forward. She flashed her signature bright-white smile as she held her hands up to her face. Qimmah maintained the same position for the third snap, but instead of looking at the person taking the photo, she gazed off toward a distant point.

In the final photo, Qimmah spread one arm out beyond the frame and turned her upper body to show off more of her front. A large swatch of skin could be seen along her torso.

In the caption of the post, the model wished her fans sweet dreams and added a couple of emoji for emphasis. She gained nearly 30,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first several hours. Many of her followers gushed over her stunning figure and daring outfit in their comments.

“Absolutely amazing and beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.