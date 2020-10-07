Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Her Impressive Assets In Black Thong & Workout Bra

Model Yanita Yancheva knows how to flaunt her fit physique in any kind of outfit. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to show it off in a workout bra and a pair of thong bottoms while posing on a tennis court.

Yanita’s outfit was black. There was not much to the thong bottom, which put her impressive booty on display. The bra featured a scoop neck that flashed her cleavage. She also sported a pair of white trainers with matching socks. Adding to the sporty theme of the picture, she held a tennis racket with broken strings.

The model wore her long tresses parted off center and down in waves. She also sported a pale pink polish on her nails.

The post was geotagged in Spain, and it consisted of three frames that captured her on the court. Palm trees lined one side of a fence next to the court, and it appeared to be a gorgeous day as the sky was clear.

The post certainly got Yanita’s fan to talking. It racked up more than 200 comments within an hour of her sharing it. Many of the comments came from admirers who could not seem to get over how incredible she looked.

“you are fabulous I LOVE YOU my Angel,” wrote one fan, adding flame and heart emoji.

“Looks Amazing And Very Gorgeous,” a second comment read.

“Wooow Simply perfect and spectacular Beautiful,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“You Looking Truly Beautiful and Lovely,” added a fourth follower.

In the first slide, Yanita flaunted her derrière. The photo captured her from a side view, as she arched her back. Sun hitting the back of hr body made the skin on her back and cheeks glow. She smiled while tossing a tennis ball midair. With one knee bent, she also flaunted her toned thighs.

The second image caught the popular influencer from the front at a slight angle. She tilted her face to the sky, seeming to enjoy the sunshine on her face. She arched her back with one knee bent, showing off her muscular pins and ample chest. Her chiseled abs, however, were the focal point of the pic.

Yanita faced the camera in the last frame. She smiled as she held the racket in front of her body. With one hip cocked to the side, she showcased her curves. Her shapely shoulders and arms were on display.

Earlier in the month, Yanita shared a snap that saw her wearing a daring crop top that showcased her tight abs as well as her underboob.