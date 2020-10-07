Brielle Biermann Is ‘Feeling So Blessed’ In A Plunging Top And Bucket Hat

The 'Don't Be Tardy' star showed some skin on the side of the road.

Brielle Biermann struck a pose as she shared her excitement for the return of the Zolciak-Biermann family’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta spin-off show, Don’t Be Tardy. The 23-year-old reality star celebrated the latest premiere day for the series on Instagram on Tuesday, October 6, as she rocked a plunging black top for a sultry selfie.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter stunned in the photo, which was taken on a sidewalk. Brielle looked up into the distance with her lips together in a slight smile as her super long, wavy locks cascaded down over both shoulders.

She showed off her glowing skin in her sleeveless top which flashed her tanned décolletage, though she cropped the snap over her chest. Brielle stayed on trend with a light pink bucket hat that was pulled down over her forehead to highlight her perfectly groomed eyebrows.

She tilted the camera to give fans a look at the beige paving slabs, several trees, and a patch of grass as she stood next to the road.

In the caption, she explained to her 1.3 million followers that she was feeling “excited” and “blessed” while announcing there was only 30 minutes until Season 8 of the Bravo reality show debuted on the East coast. Brielle added a fairy, sparkle, and a white heart emoji to the post.

The upload caught the attention of a few of her famous friends.

“Twin,” wrote YouTuber and internet personality Tana Mongeau.

“I can’t wait to watch you always look so beautiful,” The Bachelor Season 24 contestant Hannah Ann Sluss wrote.

Fashion designer and reality star Kimora Lee Simmons commented with two heart eye emoji.

Brielle’s fans also shared praise in the comments section, with many telling her that they were watching the premiere episode.

“Soooooo good! Literally cried laughing. So glad ya’ll are back,” one person said with several black heart and fire symbols.

Brielle’s upload has received over 15,400 likes and more than 135 comments.

Her latest social media activity came shortly after the formerly blond Instagram influencer used the social media site to show off her new look and clap back at a hater.

Ariana Biermann’s big sister proudly revealed her new darker hair with longer extensions in multi-photo post last month. She shared several mirror selfies in a tie-dye sweater during a trip to West Hollywood, California.

“Too dark and too much hair,” one person told her in the comments section.

“Good thing it’s not yours right!” Brielle hit back.