Kourtney Reppert Puts On Leggy Display In Sexy Car Snap

Kourtney Reppert – who has been featured in magazines such as Maxim and Playboy, showed off her playful side recently. She took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 6, and updated her feed with a leggy pic that showed off her bombshell looks. The photo sparked a frenzy among her 1.5 million fans as they raced to engage with her on social media.

The model included a short caption on the snap. She wanted to know if they wanted to race and added a hug and car emoji. According to the geotag, Kourtney was in Los Angeles, California.

The blond bombshell seemed to be having the time of her life in a vehicle in the shot. She pushed the car seat close to the dashboard, with her bust right up against the wheel. In fact, there didn’t seem to be any room for her long, lean legs and she proudly put them on display instead.

Kourtney lifted her chin and laughed broadly at the camera as she placed her manicured hands on the wheel. Through the opened car doors, fans could see Kourtney hunched over as if she was about to drive.

The 34-year-old wore a skimpy turquoise top that clung to her curvaceous upper half. One of her straps were pulled down over her shoulder to reveal her sun-kissed skin. On the bottom, she rocked a pair of black shorts that hugged her muscular bronzed thighs.

The influencer styled her golden mane in an off-center part. Her loose, blond waves tumbled over her shoulders and back in casual disarray, while her bangs framed her face. Her only visible accessory was a pair of oversized black sunglasses. The shades were necessary because the intense sunlight bathed Kourtney in its warm glow as she sat in the vehicle.

Kourtney’s fans loved the snap and showed their appreciation on the post. The photo has already accumulated more than 6,000 likes and a slew of comments. Some of her followers waxed lyrical about her beauty while others loved the composition of the shot.

“You have already won my heart,” one fan raved in appreciation of the snap.

Another person gushed and lavished her with praise.

“Kourtney, you are the most amazing gorgeous and beautiful girl. I love you so much,” they praised.

Many of Kourtney’s admirers believe she bears an uncanny resemblance to a certain Baywatch superstar.

“Channelling Pamela Anderson at her height,” they lauded the mother-of-one.

“Good morning to you Miss Pamela. Wonderful photo [thumbs up emoji]. Thanks,” another follower added.

Similar to Baywatch’s CJ Parker, Kourtney has a penchant for sizzling swimsuits. The Inquisitr reported that she recently wore a plunging blue bathing suit that showcased her incredible curves.