AEW News: Chris Jericho Blasts Fan Who Criticized Him For Performing At Sturgis & Being ‘MAGA Supporter’

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho didn’t hold back on Tuesday as he replied to a Twitter user who called him out for performing at the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and for apparently supporting Donald Trump and his administration.

The social media exchange began on Monday when Bleacher Report’s B/R Wrestling Twitter account posted a photo of Jericho, noting that he is celebrating his 30th year in the pro-wrestling business this week and asking fans to discuss what they feel are the greatest moments of his career. In response, one user tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that some of the more recent moments included “performing at the COVID Super Spreader” event at Sturgis in August and “still being a MAGA supporter.”

Shortly after that post, Jericho fired back by succinctly dismissing the fan in a tweet that can be viewed here.

“Hi. F*ck off. Not in the mood today dipsh*t.”

As explained by Wrestling Inc., this year’s Sturgis rally, which featured a performance from Jericho’s band Fozzy, among other musical acts, has been blamed for approximately 250,000 COVID-19 cases in the United States. The 49-year-old’s decision to play a concert at the event earned him criticism from fans and pro-wrestling personalities alike, with podcaster Jim Cornette notably among those who called him the “COVID God” — a play of words on his “Demo God” moniker.

Jericho also replied to an online fan who referred to him as such, tweeting on August 14 that he “tested negative [with] the swab for the 12th time.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Regarding Jericho’s alleged support for Trump, Wrestling Inc. noted that the veteran wrestler recently spoke out against people who wished that the president would “succumb” to the illness caused by the coronavirus.

“Whether you like the president or not, people who are literally wishing him dead are out of line. Not cool. And [I’m] not going to debate that,” he tweeted on October 2.

Jericho also liked some of Trump’s tweets in recent days, including one where he appeared to quote a person who said they would be voting for him in next month’s election, as seen in a screengrab shared by the outlet.

In addition, the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., guested late last year on the AEW star’s Talk Is Jericho podcast. As a result, Jericho got a lot of backlash from his fans, though he told Uproxx shortly thereafter that he’s “not a very political guy” and that he once had plans of inviting former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. He did, however, defend his decision to invite Trump Jr. because he sees him as an “interesting” individual regardless of political affiliation.