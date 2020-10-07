WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Tag Team, That Vince McMahon Reportedly Wasn’t A Fan Of, Broken Up For Good

According to PWInsider, Monday Night Raw superstars Angel Garza and Andrade will no longer compete as a tag team.

This news won’t come as a shock to most fans, however. WWE had been teasing a split between the duo for months. There was tension between the pair from the outset, and it seemed like only a matter of time until they parted ways with each other.

However, while their separation has been teased several times in the past, officials have opted against it just as quickly. The PWInsider report indicated that the latest development is more final, but it remains to be seen what will happen moving forward.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the signs of a split became more evident recently after Zelina Vega stop managing Andrade and Angel Garza. She has since moved on to a singles career and recently took on Asuka for the red brand’s Women’s title.

Her former clients, meanwhile, feuded with Street Profits until Clash of Champions, which seemingly marked the tandem’s final appearance as a unit.

As WhatCulture pointed out, Andrade took to the microphone after their loss to the Raw Tag Team Champion’s and berated Vega. On the subsequent episode of the red brand’s weekly show, he was squashed by Keith Lee in under three minutes.

Garza, on the other hand, suffered an injury at the show that will likely keep him out of action for several weeks. The performer’s injury may also have factored into the decision.

WhatCulture speculated that both superstars could move to different brands during the upcoming draft. These reported plans may have informed the decision to break up the team.

As the Inquisitr article highlighted, Vince McMahon reportedly isn’t a fan of either of the Latin performers. Paul Heyman was supposedly a huge supporter of them during his tenure as the executive director of Raw, which is why they were heavily featured on television a few months ago.

McMahon reportedly isn’t a fan of several superstars who Heyman tried to push, and some of them have fallen down the card as a result. Apollo Crews recently lost his United States Championship, while Austin Theory — who was previously aligned with Garza and Andrade — was sent back to NXT.

Andrade and Garza’s split is another blow to the tag division, however, which is light on formidable duos at the moment. The company has a tendency to break up tandem’s prematurely, as McMahon supposedly isn’t a fan of this type of wrestling.