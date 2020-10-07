Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn’s Devastating Double Blow As The Truth Comes Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 7 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will learn who really rules the roost. She has been so focused on destroying Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage that she forgot to guard her own, per Highlight Hollywood. She may have told Brooke that she’s the mistress of the house, but she seems to have forgotten that her husband has the final say.

A Double Blow For The Dark Queen

As The Inquisitr reported, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) called her best friend on her do-over wedding day. She had some startling news for Quinn and told her that she and Ridge were over, as seen in the image below. Shauna was in tears as she related that there would be no vow renewal that day.

Teasers indicate that Quinn will be shocked. She and Shauna worked so hard to get her and the dressmaker hitched. She knows that Shauna loves being Mrs. Ridge Forrester and has committed herself to the union.

Shauna will then tell her bestie that she called Ridge to tell him the truth. She couldn’t go ahead with the ceremony without being honest with him. However, when she called the dressmaker, he had already made up his mind not to go through with the vows. They broke up and she presumes that Ridge is going back to Brooke.

The former Las Vegas showgirl tells Quinn that Ridge also knows that she forwarded the divorce documents to Carter Lawrence (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Quinn is stunned as she realizes that their secret is out.

The Dark Queen is in such a daze that she doesn’t even realize that Eric Forrester (John McCook) is listening in on their conversation. Like Katie Logan (Heather Tom), he also overhears the best friends’ secret.

Eric Rages At His Wife

When Eric hears that Shauna and Quinn worked together to end his son’s marriage, the writing will be on the wall. He has always been a “Bridge” supporter because he believes that Ridge and Brooke are soulmates.

The patriarch will blast his wife for scheming behind his back. He cannot believe that she has returned to her old ways after the life that he has given her. He thought that she had changed.

Eric had given Quinn the benefit of the doubt when others had talked against her. He had defended her when they had said that she was plotting to make her best friend part of the family. He even said that nobody would understand what he and Quinn shared.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Eric will reduce Quinn to tears. Instead of Brooke’s marriage ending, she will find herself trying to save hers. Eric wants nothing to do with her and fumes that he was so gullible to trust her.

It appears as if Quinn may even find herself out on the street. Eric values honesty and won’t tolerate deceit from his wife. Of course, this opens the doors for a possible new romance with his former spouse, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). The middle Logan sister has been waiting for a chance with her “Honeybear.”