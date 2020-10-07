‘DWTS’ Judge Bruno Tonioli Reveals What It’s Like Working With Tyra Banks After Tom Bergeron’s Exit

Bruno has a message for those sending hate to the new host.

Dancing with the Stars‘ Bruno Tonioli spoke out in a new interview about working with Tyra Banks after she replaced longtime host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews for Season 29. The judge, who’s appeared on the ABC series since it first began in 2005, defended the supermodel and urged viewers to stop sending her negative messages.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bruno had nothing but praise for Tyra and said he and his co-stars were having a blast working with her.

“She is doing it the way she wants to do it. It’s a bit tiring, all the negativity, in not even giving people a chance. Just let her be who she is. It’s great to work with her.”

Bruno also spoke out about the wave of messages viewers have sent Tyra over social media calling for Tom to return. It was announced in July that the former America’s Got Talent host would take over from him and Erin as well as serving as an executive producer.

“You can’t compare apples to pears, you know? You get different things, and you have to allow someone to do things their own way,” he explained.

He added that he wanted people to just enjoy the show instead of focusing on the negative because they are having such a good time making the new season.

Eric McCandless / ABC

“The show is good, we’re having a great time, the viewing figures are great, and we all get on. We are trying to give two hours of entertainment and fun to the people, so why don’t [they] focus on that?” he asked.

Bruno also defended Tyra amid the intense backlash the star has received following the big elimination blunder on Monday (October 5) night’s show.

“Oh, please,” he said, noting that he thought she “did a fantastic job” of handling the difficult situation.

Bruno previously spoke out about the incident earlier this week. He revealed exactly what happened and said it wasn’t Tyra’s fault, claiming that the information that was written on her cards and what was being told to her by the crew via her earpiece were different.

The star had to call Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy back to the ballroom after incorrectly telling them they were safe from elimination. They were actually in the bottom two with Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe. The latter couple was eliminated after Bruno, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough all chose to save Monica and Val.

Tyra’s been repeatedly targeted by angry DWTS fans over Tom’s departure ever since the shake-up was announced, with messages urging him to return only intensifying after this week’s blunder.